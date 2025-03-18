From MIT to Shark Tank India: Here are six facts about Srikanth Bolla’s remarkable life

CHENNAI: Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired Forbes 30 under 30 entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the newest judge on the Shark Tank India, is an inspiration to millions. Known for overcoming significant challenges, the journey of the founder-chairman of Bollant Industries is a testament to his resilience. Read on.

*.Srikanth Bolla is the founder of Bollant Industries that specialises in eco-friendly products and packaging and for creating job opportunities for people with disabilities. Under his leadership, Bollant Industries’s annual revenues have surpassed $150 million.





*. Born on July 7, 1991, in Seetharamapuram in Andhra Pradesh, Bolla became the first international sight-impaired student to study at MIT’s prestigious Sloan School of Management, graduating with full financial aid.

*.Bolla’s inspiring life story was adapted into a 2024 Hindi film titled Srikanth starring actor Rajkummar Rao.

*. Bolla married entrepreneur Veera Swathi in 2022, and they have a daughter named Nayana, born in 2024.

*.A sports enthusiast, Bolla has participated in blind cricket, international chess, baseball, and swimming at competitive levels.

*.Bolla has launched initiatives such as the Samanvai Center for Children with Multiple Disabilities and a Braille printing facility to support the educational needs of visually impaired students.







