Frequent flyer PM is off to Kuwait while people of Manipur wait: Cong

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "frequent flyer PM" is off to Kuwait while the people of Manipur continue to wait for him to visit the violence-hit state.

Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait on Saturday to boost ties in a range of areas including defence and trade.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, in a rhyming post on X, said, "Such is their fate, As Mr. Modi refuses to find a date, The people of Manipur continue to wait, While the Frequent Flyer PM is off to Kuwait."

The Congress has repeatedly urged Modi to visit Manipur, stressing that it would help restore peace and normalcy in the strife-torn state.

The ethnic violence in Manipur first broke out on May 3 last year after a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts of the state to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Since then, more than 220 people belonging to Meitei and Kuki communities and security personnel have been killed in the violence.