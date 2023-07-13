French Navy to provide its Rafale Marine aircraft to Indian Navy for training

NEW DELHI: As per the French proposal for the 26 Rafale Marine aircraft, their Navy will provide two to four of its maritime fighter aircraft to the Indian Navy for training within six months of signing the contract.

Defence sources told ANI that as per the discussions between the two sides, the French Navy will provide two to four of their Rafale Marine aircraft within six months of the contract signing as the first aircraft for the Indian Navy will be delivered only after 36 months of contract signing.

The aircraft provided to the Indian Navy will help Indian pilots hone their flying skills on Rafale maritime fighter aircraft until the aircraft received from French government are ready for flying operations, they said.

The Defence Ministry approved the deal for 26 Rafale Marine aircraft including 22 single seater planes and four twin seat jets.

As per Indian Navy plans, they will look at INS Hansa in Goa as the hub for these aircraft’s overtions along with the upcoming Karwar naval base, INS Deegha near Vishakhapatnam and INS Rajali in Tamil Nadu.

The French Navy aircraft will return to their bases once the Indian Navy receives substantial number of its own aircraft for training and operational purposes.

The sources also told ANI that the French manufacturers of the Rafale are also looking at involving major Indian firms like TATA group and multiple medium and small enterprises across the country for promoting 'Make-in-India' in defence sector.

The Indian Navy had carried out the trials of the French Rafale and American F-18 aircraft in which the French plane was recommended by the Indian Navy for final acquisition.

After following all procedures, the deal was first taken up for clearance by Defence Procurement Board earlier this week on Monday while the Defence Acquisition Council gave its approval to the project one Thursday.

This would be the second deal of the Rafale aircraft that India will sign with France under an inter-governmental agreement after the one signed in September 2016 for 36 jets for the Indian Air Force.