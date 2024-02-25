Four MLAs from Congress, NPP join ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh

ITNAGAR: Just ahead of assembly polls, four sitting MLAs – two from the opposition Congress and two from National People's Party (NPP) – on Sunday joined the ruling BJP in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu here.

Opposition Congress legislators Ninong Ering, Wangling Lowangdong and NPP lawmakers Mutchu Mithi, Gokar Basar joined the BJP at a function in the saffron party's Itanagar office.

The NPP is an ally of the ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.

Besides Chief Minister, Assam Minister and BJP's election in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh Ashok Singhal and state President Biyuram Wahge were also present in the joining ceremony.

The elections to the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly are likely to take place along with Lok Sabha polls in April or May.

With Sunday's joining, out of total 60 members in the state assembly, BJP's strength increased to 56 along with allies, while the Congress is reduced to two and there are two independent members in the House.