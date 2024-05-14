Begin typing your search...

Four hospitals in Delhi receive bomb threat mail

Officials said that they had received calls from the GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital reporting bomb threat emails.

ByPTIPTI|14 May 2024 7:26 AM GMT
NEW DELHI: Four hospitals in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

On Sunday, 20 hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways’ CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails.

