Begin typing your search...

    Four dead, several feared trapped after four-storey building collapses in northeast Delhi

    Around 22 people were allegedly trapped under the debris when the building collapsed, police said after reaching the spot.

    AuthorPTIPTI|19 April 2025 11:18 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-19 06:28:52  )
    Four dead, several feared trapped after four-storey building collapses in northeast Delhi
    X

    Rescue operation underway after a four-storey building collapsed trapping several people, in Dayalpur area of New Delhi, early Saturday, April 19, 2025 (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Four persons died and several others are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Shakti Vihar area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

    Around 22 people were allegedly trapped under the debris when the building collapsed, police said after reaching the spot.

    So far, 14 people have been rescued and shifted to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead, a senior police officer said.

    Police received information about the building collapse around 3.02 am at Dayalpur police station, he said.

    A police team rushed to Gali No. 1, Shakti Vihar, where the four-storey building was found to have collapsed, he said.

    building collapseNew Delhidebris
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X