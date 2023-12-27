Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan vacates official residence in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, vacated the CM house in Bhopal on Wednesday, moving to a new residence, B-8, 74 bungalow near New Market area, with his family.

Before leaving the CM residence, Chouhan offered prayers at the temple on the premises and paid obeisance to Gau Mata in the cowshed.

Security personnel and staff at CM House bid farewell to the former CM.

"Many development works and public welfare decisions are taken in the office of CM House. Today, I am leaving the house with joy and happiness. The history of progress and public welfare has been scripted in the last 18 years. I am leaving with many memories and meeting with old colleagues," Chouhan said.

He congratulated CM Mohan Yadav and his team, saying they may take Madhya Pradesh to great heights. "I am congratulating CM Mohan Yadav and his team that they may take Madhya Pradesh to great heights. I gave hugs to those who have worked with me and they loved me a lot. The people of Madhya Pradesh are my family. Mama and Bhaiya are permanent, I will continue to serve the public," Chouhan added.

Chouhan's wife, Sadhna Singh Chouhan, said, "No one is emotional; we are happily leaving this bungalow. Many memories are associated with this bungalow."

"Today I have shifted to this bungalow and will work for public welfare with new energy. My role will be as a party worker, and I will do whatever my duties are as an MLA," Chouhan said after shifting to the new residence.

On December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ended after BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan held the position of Chief Minister from November 2005 till 2023, with a 15-month rule by the Congress party after the 2018 assembly polls.

In the recently concluded Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, the BJP secured victory by winning 163 of the 230 seats. The state went to the polls for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17, and the counting of votes was done on December 3.