Former Miss Puducherry San Rachel dies by suicide

PUDUCHERRY: Former Miss Puducherry San Rachel (26) died by suicideby allegedly consuming a large number of blood pressure (BP) tablets, police said on Monday.

San Rachel, a popular model and social media personality, died by suicide allegedly due to depression and financial stress, a top police official told PTI.

It was also alleged that her father had expressed his inability to provide financial help to her. Following this, she took the extreme step and consumed large number of BP tablets, police added.

She was first admitted to the government general hospital here and subsequently shifted to two other hospitals and died on July 12, police added.

A case was registered at the Orleanpet police station. A Tashildar-level probe is also initiated as the death had occurred within a few years of marriage.