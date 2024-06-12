Former Indian footballer and coach T K Chathunni no more

KOCHI: T K Chathunni, a former Indian football player and coach, died on Wednesday morning at a private hospital here, members of Kerala football fraternity said here.

Chathunni, 79, was undergoing treatment for cancer.

As a defender, he played for Kerala and Goa in the prestigious Santhosh Trophy.

After his playing career, Chathunni transitioned to coaching.

One of the finest coaches in Indian football, Chathunni had a significant impact on the game for over 40 years.

He coached several well-known teams, including Mohun Bagan, Dempo Goa and FC Cochin.

In 1979, he became the coach of Kerala's Santhosh Trophy team.

Chathunni also authored an autobiography titled "Football My Soul," reflecting on his life and career in football.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan condoled his demise.

In his message, the Chief Minister recalled that Chathunni was active as a player and coach for four decades.

Condoling his demise, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan said, "When the history of Indian football is told, Chathunni will be at the forefront."

Chathunni was on the field for more than four decades as a player and coach. He had unmatched achievements as a coach, he said.

"Coach Chathunni played a major role in bringing the generation of I M Vijayan and C V Pappachan to the heights of excellence. Chathunni's demise is a great loss to the sports world," Satheesan added.