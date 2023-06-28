Begin typing your search...

Former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela meets Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party tweeted a picture of the meeting, which took place at the Gyaneshwar Mishra Trust office, and called it a ''courtesy meeting''

ByPTIPTI|28 Jun 2023 1:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-06-28 13:15:52.0  )
LUCKNOW: Former Gujarat chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav here on Wednesday.

The Samajwadi Party tweeted a picture of the meeting, which took place at the Gyaneshwar Mishra Trust office, and called it a ''courtesy meeting''.

Talking to PTI, Vaghela said, ''I had known Mulayam Singh Yadav for years. It is natural that I have good terms with (his son) Akhilesh...I have come to meet him and will let you know whatever transpires in the meeting.'' In his long political career, Vaghela has been associated with several parties, including the BJP and the Congress.

