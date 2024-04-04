Former CM Kumaraswamy, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya file nominations for LS polls

BENGALURU: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy, his brother-in-law and noted cardiologist C N Manjunath, Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya were among prominent candidates, who filed their papers on Thursday, the last day for filing nominations for the first of two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, on April 26.

Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister is contesting from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. He was accompanied by BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and party candidate from neighbouring Mysuru and scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda joined the BJP-led NDA in September last year.

Kumarasway, ahead of filing his nomination visited a temple, and his parents -- Deve Gowda and Chennamma and took their blessings. Both BJP and JD(S) leaders later also addressed a joint public meeting.

As part of the seat-sharing deal, BJP would contest in 25 constituencies and JD(S) in the remaining three -- Mandya, Hassan and Kolar -- in Karnataka.

Manjunath, who is Deve Gowda's son-in-law, also filed his nomination as BJP candidate from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha segment, as per the arrangement between both alliance partners.

He filed his papers accompanied by wife Anasuya, BJP leaders and MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan, Munirathna, and M Krishnappa.

In Bangalore South, BJP Yuva Morcha national President and sitting MP Tejasvi Surya filed his papers. He earlier held a rally and a road show, during which he was joined by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka among other leaders both from BJP and JD(S).

JD(S) youth wing leader and Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy accompanied Surya during a temple visit, ahead of filing the nomination.

In Tumakuru, former MP Muddahanumegowda S P filed his nomination as a Congress candidate, accompanied by Home Minister G Parameshwara and Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna among others. They also held a roadshow.

Congress' Chitradurga candidate B N Chandrappa, and his BJP opponent and former Deputy Minister Govind Karjol too filed their papers today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a rally in favour of Chandrappa.

Captain Brijesh Chowta, the BJP candidate from Dakshina Kannada, JD(S) candidate from Kolar Mallesh Babu, are among the others who filed their nominations today.

In Hassan, sitting MP and JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna, who had filed his nomination earlier, once again filed his papers today, after a mega roadshow during which he was accompanied by his grandfather Deve Gowda, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, former CM Sadananda Gowda among others.

As many as 14 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats will be going for polls in the first phase. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on April five and April eight is the last day for withdrawal of papers.