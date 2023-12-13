Former CM KCR's camp office to be official residence of Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: The residential building at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad's Begumpet has been allotted to Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikamarka Mallu. It was the official residence and camp office of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his tenure.

The official announcement from the government states, "The Government Residential Building at Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Praja Bhavan, Begumpet, Hyderabad, is hereby allotted to Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and Planning, Energy, Government of Telangana State as his official residential accommodation."

The Executive Engineer (RandB), East Buildings Division, Hyderabad, has been instructed to hand over possession of the residential building to the Private Secretary of the Deputy Chief Minister. Congress MLA Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of India's new state on December 7, 2023.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Revanth Reddy became the first Congress Chief Minister of the youngest state in India.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats. The BJP won eight seats and AIMIM got seven.