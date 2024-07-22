Former APSC chairman, 31 others convicted in cash-for-jobs case

GUWAHATI: A special court on Monday convicted former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul and 31 others in connection with a cash-for-jobs case related to the appointment of agricultural development officers (ADO) in the state.

Special Judge Dipankar Thakuria acquitted 11 others in connection with the case filed with Bhangagarh police station here in 2017 for lack of evidence, while an APSC member Binita Rynjha turned an approver.

There were altogether 44 accused in the case, including four members and an employee of the commission, three middlemen and 36 candidates.

Paul, along with two other members of the commission, Basanta Kumar Doley and Samedur Rehman, and other officials were convicted in the case for tampering marks of candidates who had appeared in the ADO recruitment examination.

The judge acquitted an APSC employee, three middlemen and seven candidates.

The judge observed that the quantum of sentences to the accused persons/convicts will be pronounced after hearing all the accused persons/convicts.

He ordered that the convicted persons should be taken into judicial custody. The 32 convicted people have since been sent to Guwahati Central Jail.

The judge also mentioned the seven candidates who have been ''acquitted of the charges were also not clean but the evidence against them are not sufficient to establish the charges framed against them; so, they get the benefit of doubt''.

The judge noted significant alterations in candidates' marks, both increases and decreases, during the assessment process.

He criticised the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), under Rakesh Kumar Paul's leadership, for disregarding the Assam Agriculture Service Rules, 1980.

The commission, according to the judge, arbitrarily awarded marks for additional qualifications and experience, rather than following prescribed guidelines.

Furthermore, the judge pointed out violations of APSC Rules 2010, particularly Rule 19, which compromised the selection process and favoured certain candidates.

He also highlighted instances where deserving candidates with qualifying marks were unfairly disqualified by reducing their scores in the merit list, describing the entire interview process as a farce.

The judge emphasised the responsibility of the Assam government to restore public confidence by addressing these issues.

''The entire interview process was a mockery. The Government of Assam is the appropriate forum to take decisions and build up public confidence by taking remedial measures'', he added.

The hearings will continue on Tuesday.

The case emerged after a candidate, initially disqualified, filed a complaint alleging manipulation of marks through financial transactions.

He had earlier filed an RTI for information related to changes in the tabulation of marks.

Paul, along with the other members and officials of the APSC, were arrested in connection with another cash-for-jobs case related to the Combined Competitive Examinations (CCE) for recruitment of civil, police and other service officials.

Paul, initially arrested in November 2016 by Dibrugarh Police, was granted bail in March 2023. The CCE case is presently under investigation by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) following the Gauhati High Court's directive.