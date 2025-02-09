Begin typing your search...

    Forest fire triggers four landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch; no casualty

    The fire broke out in Lanjote forest in Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division around 1 pm and set off the landmines, they said

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 Feb 2025 10:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-09 16:30:23  )
    Forest fire triggers four landmine explosions along LoC in J-Ks Poonch; no casualty
    X

    Representative Image (X)

    MENDHAR: At least four landmines exploded due to a forest fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, but there was no casualty, officials said.

    The fire broke out in Lanjote forest in Balakote sector of Mendhar sub-division around 1 pm and set off the landmines, they said.

    The forward areas along the LoC are dotted with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system to prevent terrorists from intruding into the country.

    The cause of the fire was not known immediately, the officials said, adding the fire was put off after several hours of joint efforts by the Army, police and local volunteers.

    Landmines explosionForest firesLine of Control
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick