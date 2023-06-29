Forces fomenting hatred shouldn't be encouraged: Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: As Karnataka celebrated Eid-ul-Adha on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that forces fomenting hatred should not be encouraged.

Siddaramaiah participated in the public Eid prayers organised at the Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru.

In his speech after the prayers, the Chief Minister said: “There are forces amongst us who create hatred between people. Those forces will indulge in this with the clear intent of spreading hatred. They should not be given importance or encouraged.

“Human beings need to ensure creation of an environment of love and trust for others. Along with the development of the state, the people should also develop. May the god give wisdom to all and enlighten human beings on living as good human beings.

“Though, we belong to different religion, castes, we are all human beings. All should live with love and harmony. I convey my wishes of Bakrid to all my Muslim brothers. The festival of Bakrid is a symbol of sacrifice. I prayed to the god on this auspicious day for the betterment of the human kind.”

Grand celebrations took place Kalaburagi and Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district, where Muslims are in sizable numbers.

Meanwhile, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the state.