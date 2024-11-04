For Deepavali dare, B'lore man sits on bursting firecracker box, dies

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old man died after he allegedly sat on a box of firecrackers burst by his friends, who dared him to do so, on the occasion of Deepavali, police said on Monday.

Shabarish, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, accepted the challenge of his six friends, who were also drunk, they said.

The bet was if he sat on the box at the time of bursting of crackers inside it, the group of six who had gathered in Konanakunte on October 31 here would buy him an autorickshaw.

The incident captured on a video, which is now being shared widely on social media platforms, shows how it results in a loud explosion with Shabarish falling to the ground.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

"A case of culpable homicide has been registered and the six members of the group involved in the incident have been arrested and produced before the court," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Bengaluru) Lokesh Jagalasar.