Fog causes visibilty woes in Delhi, flights may get affected; IMD predicts light rain

NEW DELHI: Shallow fog conditions were observed in isolated pockets of the National Capital on Tuesday morning, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has also predicted light rain or drizzle in the national capital for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The visibility in the Palam and Safdarjung areas of Delhi was recorded at 500 meters at 5:30 am on Tuesday.

The visibility in the Palam area dropped to 150 meters at 6:30. It had further dropped to 50 meters at 7:00 am.

"Fog conditions observed (at 0530 hours IST of today, 13.02.2024): Dense fog in isolated pockets of Punjab and Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of East Madhya Pradesh and Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi, Bihar and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam," IMD said in an early morning tweet.

As per the IDM, the minimum temperature in Delhi today is likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature at 24 degrees Celsius today.

"Visibility recorded (at 0530 hours IST of 13.02.2024) (<=500 metres): Punjab: Amritsar-50; Odisha: Pradip-50; East Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur-200; Delhi: Palam & Safdarjung-500; Bihar: Punra-500; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam: Vijayawada-500," it said in another tweet.

"As regards Palam, It was reporting 800m visibility at 0530 hrs IST which falls rapidly to 150m at 0630 hrs IST and currently it is reporting 50m visibility at 0700 hrs IST of today Dated: 13.02.2024," IMD said.

The month of February in Delhi continues to offer pleasant weather, making it an ideal month to explore the city's historical sites, gardens, and culinary delights.

Delhi's temperature in February ranges from approximately 10.6°C to 23.5°C, with nearly 11 hours of sunlight daily.

The cool breeze and low humidity levels create a comfortable atmosphere for sightseeing and outdoor activities.