    17 Oct 2025 11:36 AM IST
    Flying home today? Deepavali airfares from Chennai jump fivefold on Oct 17, check here
    Representative Image (ANI)

    CHENNAI: As travellers crowd Chennai airport to head home for the Deepavali festival on October 20, domestic airfares have soared to nearly five times their regular rates today (October 17). Airlines claim the price hike isn’t intentional, and that cheaper seats are sold out, leaving only the higher-fare brackets available.

    Airlines, however, claim the hike isn’t deliberate only the low-fare seats are sold out, and passengers are now booking high-fare tickets, making it seem like a massive price surge.

    Check Fare Details Below:

    Chennai–Madurai: Rs 3,129 → Rs 17,683

    Chennai–Tiruchy: Rs 3,608 → Rs 15,233

    Chennai–Coimbatore: Rs 4,351 → Rs 17,158

    Chennai–Thoothukudi: Rs 3,608 → Rs 17,053

    Chennai–Salem: All tickets sold out

    Chennai–Delhi: Rs 5,933 → Rs 30,414

    Chennai–Mumbai: Rs 3,356 → Rs 21,960

    Chennai–Kolkata: Rs 5,293 → Rs 22,169

    Chennai–Hyderabad: Rs 2,926 → Rs 15,309

    Chennai–Guwahati: Rs 6,499 → Rs 21,639

    Chennai–Bhubaneswar: Rs 4,522 → Rs 14,428

    Chennai–Jaipur: Rs 6,151 → Rs 21,591

    Chennai–Patna: Rs 4,972 → Rs 15,584

    Online Desk

