Flying home today? Deepavali airfares from Chennai jump fivefold on Oct 17, check here
CHENNAI: As travellers crowd Chennai airport to head home for the Deepavali festival on October 20, domestic airfares have soared to nearly five times their regular rates today (October 17). Airlines claim the price hike isn’t intentional, and that cheaper seats are sold out, leaving only the higher-fare brackets available.
Airlines, however, claim the hike isn’t deliberate only the low-fare seats are sold out, and passengers are now booking high-fare tickets, making it seem like a massive price surge.
Check Fare Details Below:
Chennai–Madurai: Rs 3,129 → Rs 17,683
Chennai–Tiruchy: Rs 3,608 → Rs 15,233
Chennai–Coimbatore: Rs 4,351 → Rs 17,158
Chennai–Thoothukudi: Rs 3,608 → Rs 17,053
Chennai–Salem: All tickets sold out
Chennai–Delhi: Rs 5,933 → Rs 30,414
Chennai–Mumbai: Rs 3,356 → Rs 21,960
Chennai–Kolkata: Rs 5,293 → Rs 22,169
Chennai–Hyderabad: Rs 2,926 → Rs 15,309
Chennai–Guwahati: Rs 6,499 → Rs 21,639
Chennai–Bhubaneswar: Rs 4,522 → Rs 14,428
Chennai–Jaipur: Rs 6,151 → Rs 21,591
Chennai–Patna: Rs 4,972 → Rs 15,584