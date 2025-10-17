Flying home today? Deepavali airfares from Chennai jump fivefold on Oct 17, check here

CHENNAI: As travellers crowd Chennai airport to head home for the Deepavali festival on October 20, domestic airfares have soared to nearly five times their regular rates today (October 17). Airlines claim the price hike isn’t intentional, and that cheaper seats are sold out, leaving only the higher-fare brackets available.

Airlines, however, claim the hike isn’t deliberate only the low-fare seats are sold out, and passengers are now booking high-fare tickets, making it seem like a massive price surge.

Check Fare Details Below:

Chennai–Madurai: Rs 3,129 → Rs 17,683

Chennai–Tiruchy: Rs 3,608 → Rs 15,233

Chennai–Coimbatore: Rs 4,351 → Rs 17,158

Chennai–Thoothukudi: Rs 3,608 → Rs 17,053

Chennai–Salem: All tickets sold out

Chennai–Delhi: Rs 5,933 → Rs 30,414

Chennai–Mumbai: Rs 3,356 → Rs 21,960

Chennai–Kolkata: Rs 5,293 → Rs 22,169

Chennai–Hyderabad: Rs 2,926 → Rs 15,309

Chennai–Guwahati: Rs 6,499 → Rs 21,639

Chennai–Bhubaneswar: Rs 4,522 → Rs 14,428

Chennai–Jaipur: Rs 6,151 → Rs 21,591

Chennai–Patna: Rs 4,972 → Rs 15,584