Flight rights for Hajj operations from seven cities secured: SpiceJet

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet on Friday said that it has secured flight rights for Hajj operations from seven Indian cities including Srinagar, Gaya, Guwahati, Bhopal, Indore, Aurangabad, and Vijayawada.

The airline spokesperson said that in the current fiscal year, SpiceJet garnered a revenue of Rs 337 crore from Haj operations, operating flights from five Indian cities. This year, the airline anticipates even higher revenue from its Hajj operations.



The commencement of the first phase of Hajj operations is scheduled for May 9, with flights to Medina.

“SpiceJet is gearing up to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience for Hajj pilgrims from the selected cities. Last year, SpiceJet had inducted three wide-body aircraft specifically dedicated to Hajj operations. This year, the airline plans to follow suit, particularly focusing on enhancing services for flights originating from Srinagar,” said the spokesperson.

“We are delighted to have secured flight rights for Hajj operations from seven prominent Indian cities. Hajj has always been a significant segment for SpiceJet, and we are committed to providing the best-in-class services for the pilgrims,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.



“We aim to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for all our passengers. We look forward to serving the Haj pilgrims and contributing to their sacred journey,” said Singh.

