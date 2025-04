Flight fares from Srinagar skyrocket following Kashmir terror attack

CHENNAI: In the wake of the recent terror attack in Kashmir, flight fares from Srinagar to major cities have surged multiple times, causing concern among travellers.

As per a Thanthi TV report, airfares on key routes, particularly those connecting Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai, have reportedly witnessed a steep hike as demand for outbound travel has spiked.

However, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in airfares on the Srinagar route. Airlines will also be operating additional flights to the city, according to a PTI report.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to the national capital and Mumbai on Wednesday. Airlines have also waived ticket rescheduling and cancellation charges.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing on the Srinagar route.

Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time, an official release said on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)