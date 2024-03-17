Flags different, not agenda": Chandrababu Naidu over BJP-TDP-JSP alliance

PALNADU: TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will form the government in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and said that only the flags of the BJP-TDP-JSP alliance are different, not the agenda. While addressing the people at Boppudi village, in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, the TDP chief said, "I'm happy to see the public gathered before the stage.

The NDA will form the government in the upcoming 2024 polls. For the last five years, anarchy has ruled the state. We will take care of the growth and development of the state, and we appeal to the public to vote for the TDP, BJP, Janasena alliance. PM Modi is the 'Viswaguru' of Bharat. Our flags are different, but our agenda is not."

Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said, "Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas was introduced by PM Modi. Even in the pandemic situation, our country supported other countries under the leadership of Modi. Economic growth of India has increased under the leadership of him."

Naidu slammed the state government led by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and alleged that the latter had looted natural resources. "Irrigation projects were left to the winds. CM Jagan has looted natural resources. No development has been seen in the state in the last five years. No companies have been brought to the state. Jagan's sisters themselves appeal not to cast votes for Jagan. Nobody is safe in the state. Andhra Pradesh is in a financial crisis," he said.

"PM Modi will secure more than 400 seats in the upcoming polls and will become a hat-trick Prime Minister. I appeal to the people of the state to elect the 25 MPs from the alliance," the TDP chief added. The election rally, named "Prajagalam," marked the first NDA election public rally in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13.

Along with announcing Lok Sabha elections that will be held in seven phases beginning on April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday announced the schedule of Assembly polls in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha. A total of 96.8 crore voters will be eligible to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said. The assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13. The election for Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on the same day.

There are a total of 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.