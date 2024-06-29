Five Army soldiers killed in accident in eastern Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Five Indian Army soldiers were killed as they were swept away while trying to get a tank across the Shyok river in eastern Ladakh, officials said on Saturday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was deeply saddened by the unfortunate accident, which occurred on Friday.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of five of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate accident while getting the tank across a river in Ladakh," Singh said in a post on X.

"We will never forget exemplary service of our gallant soldiers to the nation. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The nation stands firm with them during this hour of grief," he said.

Officials said the soldiers were trying to get the tank across the river when the accident happened.

"On 28 Jun 2024 night, while deinducting from a military training activity, an army tank got stuck in the Shyok River, near Saser Brangsa, Eastern Ladakh due to sudden increase in the water level," the Army's Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps said.

"Rescue teams were rushed to the location. However, due to high current and water levels, the rescue mission didn't succeed and the tank crew lost their lives," it said.

"The Indian Army regrets loss of five brave personnel while being operationally deployed in Eastern Ladakh. Rescue operations are underway," it said on X.

The soldiers who died in the accident were from an armoured regiment of the Indian Army, the officials said.

They said the melting of snow resulted in the increase in water levels of the Shyok river, which passes through the strategically key Depsang region.