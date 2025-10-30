First-ever air shipment of GI-tagged 'Limes' to United Kingdom

NEW DELHI: The Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Department of Commerce, has facilitated the first-ever air shipment of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Karnataka and Puliyankudi Lime from Tamil Nadu to the United Kingdom.

"A major boost to our farmers! @APEDADOC facilitates the first-ever air shipment of GI-tagged Indi Lime from Karnataka & Puliyankudi Lime from Tamil Nadu to the United Kingdom. This milestone will empower farmers, open fresh avenues & strengthen the presence of India's agri-products in global markets," Piyush Goyal wrote on X.

Earlier this year, APEDA successfully exported three metric tons (MT) of GI-tagged Swadeshi Lime from Vijaypura, Karnataka, to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sharing the news on social media, Goyal wrote, "India's GI-tagged products are making their mark globally. Kudos to APEDADOC for facilitating the first-ever export of 3 MT of GI-tagged Swadeshi Indi Lime from Vijayapura, Karnataka, to the UAE. This milestone unlocks fresh avenues for India's GI-tagged agri products in global markets & will create greater opportunities for our farmers & exporters."

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag is granted to products that possess distinctive qualities linked to their place of origin, thereby ensuring authenticity and global recognition. The Swadeshi Indi Lime, known for its strong aroma and distinct taste, has now become part of India's expanding export portfolio in this category.

In addition to limes, exports of Gharwali apples and apricots from Kargil have also found new markets in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar.