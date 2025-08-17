Firing outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home

NEW DELHI: Three bike-borne attackers sprayed over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence in Sector 57 of Gurugram early Sunday morning, police said.

Yadav was not at home when the incident happened around 5.30 am. However, some family members were inside but no one was injured in the attack, they said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and collected forensic evidence, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.

A senior police officer said that an FIR will be registered soon as per the complaint of the family.

The attackers shot more than two dozen rounds at the YouTuber’s home in Sector 57 and fled away from the spot. The bullets struck the ground and first floors of the house, the police said.

According to a family member, Elvish had not received any threats prior to the incident and he is currently outside Haryana.

A probe is underway, the police said.