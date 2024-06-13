Begin typing your search...

Fire in Chandni Chowk, 14 water tenders rushed

ByPTIPTI|13 Jun 2024 3:22 PM GMT
Fire in Chandni Chowk, 14 water tenders rushed
Visual from the spot

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a shop in Chandni Chowk area of north Delhi on Thursday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No One was reported hurt as yet.

"A call related to the fire was received at 5 pm from Chandni Chowk area. The fire was in Marwadi Katra, Nai Sadak in Chandani Chowk area," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. Further details awaited.

Chandni ChowkFireFire IncidentDelhi Fire Services
PTI

