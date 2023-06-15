'Fire-fighting op ends in Mukherjee Nagar, all students rescued'

NEW DELHI: Fire-fighting operation in a building in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar that housed a coaching centre concluded on Thursday afternoon with fire service officials saying that some students got scared and came out of the window.

The officials said that 11 fire tenders were sent to the spot and all persons have been rescued from the building.

Visuals showed smoke coming out of the top floor of the building and students sliding down using a rope with bags on their backs. People had gathered below the building and expressed concern about the safety of students, including girls.

As they slithered down the students also made use of air conditioners installed on other floors.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said the fire has been brought under control. "We received info about a fire in a building. Later we came to know that it is a coaching centre and some children are trapped in it.

We sent a total of 11 fire tenders to the spot. The fire has been brought under control. Some children got scared and came out of the window. Four children have sustained minor injuries," he said.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said fire broke out in a electricity meter of the building. "A few students received injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out today. No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke," she said.

"All persons have been rescued from the building, fire-fighting operation has concluded," the a Fire Services official said.