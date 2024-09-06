Begin typing your search...
Fire breaks out at Times building in Mumbai
Fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway.
MUMBAI: A fire broke out at Times Tower building in Mumbai's Lower Parel West on Friday morning According to the officials, no casualties have been reported yet in the blaze that began at 6.47 am.
Ambulances and police are also engaged in the firefighting operation.
Further investigations are underway.
More details awaited.
