Fire breaks out at restaurant in Mumbai's Kamathipura

According to the Mumbai Fire Service, four teams of fire tenders are on the spot.

ByANIANI|26 Jan 2024 3:16 AM GMT
Visual from the spot. (ANI)

MUMBAI: A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Kamathipura, Mumbai, on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

The incident happened at 2 am, and no injuries have been reported as of now. Further details are awaited.

