Fire breaks out at income tax office in Delhi

Several people working in the building were evacuated through windows using ladders, a fire department official said.

ByIANSIANS|14 May 2024 11:32 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-14 11:40:10.0  )
Visuals from the spot (IANS)

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at the Income Tax Office (ITO) building in the national capital on Tuesday.

Sharing the details, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said a call regarding the blaze at CR building, ITO opposite the old Delhi Police Headquarters was received at 2:25 p.m.

“A total of 21 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot,” said Garg.

Another fire department official said that people were evacuated quickly.

More details awaited.

IANS

