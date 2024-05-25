Fire breaks out at game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot, none hurt

RAJKOT: A massive fire broke out at a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot on Saturday evening. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident.

The temporary structure of the commercial establishment came down, making it difficult for fire department officials to carry out the dousing operation.

According to officials, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"The fire broke out at TRP Game Zone. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons," Fire Officer IV Kher told ANI.

"We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure collapsed due to wind velocity," said the officer.

"No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far," he added.

More details are awaited.