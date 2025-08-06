FIR for transmitting obscene material registered against actor Shwetha Menon

KOCHI: A case for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form has been registered against Malayalam film actor Shwetha Menon on a complaint based on certain scenes in some of her past movies, police said on Wednesday.

Police said that no case was initially registered on the complaint by Martin Menachery, but he later went to court seeking registration of an FIR.

Following the court's direction, an FIR, under section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was filed on Tuesday, an officer of Ernakulam Central police station said.

The complaint has alleged that there were obscene scenes in some of her past movies and these are being circulated on social media and various online sites, they said.