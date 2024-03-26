FIR against Kawasi Lakhma for model code violation

JAGDALPUR: A case has been registered against senior Congress MLA and Lok Sabha candidate Kawasi Lakhma in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by “distributing cash” to people, a police official said on Tuesday.

The Kotwali police station in Jagdalpur on Monday registered the case against Lakhma and another party leader, Sushil Maurya, on the complaint of the district election officer, he said.



Lakhma, who represents the Konta assembly constituency in Sukma district and served as a minister in the previous Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, has been fielded by the party in the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency.



Maurya is the president of Congress’ Bastar district unit.

As per the election official’s complaint, Lakhma visited the famous Maa Danteshwari temple in Jagdalpur town on March 24, a day after his candidature was declared, he said.



Outside the temple, Lakhma was caught on camera allegedly distributing cash to people, he said.



The duo was booked for bribery and “disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant” under the Indian Penal Code, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.



The Congress called the case a conspiracy by the BJP, saying Lakhma is a mass leader and has a significant hold over the people in the Bastar region.



“As soon as he was fielded in the Bastar Lok Sabha seat, the BJP started hatching a conspiracy and the latest move (FIR) is a part of it. We will fight against such moves by the BJP,” said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of state Congress communication wing.



Lok Sabha elections to the 11 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases between April 19 and May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4.

