FIR against Kannada actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty over alleged copyright violation

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against Kannada actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty over alleged "unauthorised usage" of a music company's two songs in his movie "Bachelor Party'', police said on Monday.

The complaint was filed against Shetty and his production house by Naveen Kumar, who is a partner at MRT Music, at Yeshwanthapura police station, alleging that two songs -- ``Gaalimathu" and "Nyaya Ellide" -- were used in the comedy film without obtaining authorised permissions, they said.

A notice has been sent by the police to the actor in this connection, police said.

There was no immediate comment from Shetty or his team on the allegation.

The movie directed by Abhijit Mahesh, which released on January 26 this year, was produced by the actor under his company "Paramvah Studios."

In the FIR, the complainant has alleged that Shetty used these songs in the movie in violation of copyright act without purchasing broadcast and ownership rights.

He also alleged that discussions were held between the two parties in January this year about using these songs in the movie but they were unsuccessful.

"Based on a complaint filed, we have registered a case under the Copyright Act on June 24 against the actor. A notice was also sent to the actor on Sunday (July 14) in connection with the matter after we received some documents from the complainant in connection with the case. They (the actor's team) have received the police notice today. However, since the actor is out of state for his shoot, once he returns, we will record his detailed statement. An investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.