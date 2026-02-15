Final electoral roll to be published on February 23 after discrepancy review

In a communication dated January 30, 2026, the Election Commission of India, acting on the directions of the Supreme Court in writ petitions 1072 of 2025 and 1145 of 2025, instructed that lists of persons falling under “logical discrepancies” be displayed at gram panchayat bhawans, public places, taluk and sub-division offices, including ward offices in urban areas.

Persons likely to be affected were permitted to submit documents or objections, in person or through authorised representatives, including booth-level agents, within 10 days from the date of display of the lists, along with brief reasons for the discrepancy.