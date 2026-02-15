Final electoral roll to be published on February 23 after discrepancy review

CHENNAI: The final electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision, with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date, will be published on February 23, following the completion of the process of inviting objections from voters whose names were flagged under the category of “logical discrepancies”, according to Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer and Principal Secretary to the government.
In a communication dated January 30, 2026, the Election Commission of India, acting on the directions of the Supreme Court in writ petitions 1072 of 2025 and 1145 of 2025, instructed that lists of persons falling under “logical discrepancies” be displayed at gram panchayat bhawans, public places, taluk and sub-division offices, including ward offices in urban areas.
Persons likely to be affected were permitted to submit documents or objections, in person or through authorised representatives, including booth-level agents, within 10 days from the date of display of the lists, along with brief reasons for the discrepancy.
Following the display of the lists, objections were invited for the mandated 10-day period, during which affected persons were given an opportunity to submit supporting documents.
The exercise forms part of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls being carried out in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions, Patnaik said.