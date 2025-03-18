Father allegedly kills daughter after pushing her in canal in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema

Konaseema (ANDHRA PRADESH): A shocking incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh's Ganapathinagar area of Ramachandrapuram Mandal, where a father allegedly killed his daughter by pushing her into a canal and later attempted to take his own life, a press release said.

According to police inspector Ramesh, the father, identified as Pilli Raju, is a resident of Venturu village in Rayavaram Mandal and was facing financial difficulties.

On Monday, he brought his children, Pilli Sandeep (10) and Pilli Karunya (6), after picking them up from school by saying that he would take them to play.

However, as they reached the canal, Raju pushed both his children, Sandeep was able to escape, but Karunya could not save her life and died.

Raju is currently missing, and the police have launched a search operation against him.

Police inspector Ramesh stated that the police will file a case against Raju and that search operations are underway to find him.

He added that the police are investigating the case from all angles, including the possibility that Raju may have fled after committing the crime.

"We will file a case against him, and search operations are ongoing to locate him. The police are investigating the case from all angles, including the possibility that Raju may have fled the scene after committing the crime. We are trying to determine whether Raju is alive or dead," police official said.