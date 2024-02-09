Farmer protest: Noida police proposes high-power committee

NIODA: Amid the ongoing chaos and traffic jams in the national capital triggered by the farmers' protest, Noida DCP Vidhya Sagar on Thursday said the police have suggested the formation of a high-power committee involving farmer unions to address the situation. Speaking to ANI, Noida DCP Vidhya Sagar Mishra said, "We have spoken to the leaders of farmer organisations. A proposal to create a high-power committee was mooted. The farmer leaders have agreed to it,".

He further informed that the programme ended and the traffic movement was normal after day-long queues on roads. "We are trying to restore normal traffic movement. Additional police personnel have been deployed for it," he said. Earlierm on Thursay, farmers, demanding developed plots from the government in the city and in Greater Noida, scaled up their protest and marched towards the Parliament leading to traffic disruptions on the Noida-Delhi border.

The farmers marched towards the Parliament from the Delhi-Noida Chilla border over their various demands, including a hike in compensation. Under the banners of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha, farmers gathered outside the NTCP office in Noida Sector 24 and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority's office, demanding 10 per cent of Abadi land.

The farmers demand that 10 per cent of Abadi plots or their equivalent compensation be given to them in lieu of land acquired from them for development projects. According to a police official, Section 144 has been imposed, and all the borders have been sealed for 24 hours.

Heavy security has been deployed at all borders. In the afternoon, a significant crowd assembled near Noida's Mahamaya Flyover, preparing for a march towards the Parliament building in Delhi, causing extensive traffic delays and disrupting regular life.