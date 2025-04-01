Fancy gimmicks, crocodile tears: Pradhan on Congress' black-flag protest plan during PM's TN visit

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday attacked the Congress over its planned black-flag protests in Tamil Nadu against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6, saying it summarised the grand old party's "political and moral bankruptcy".

He also alleged that such "fancy gimmicks and crocodile tears" would do nothing to cut ice with the people as well as arrest the party's shrinking political space.

Amid an ongoing tussle between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over non-implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday announced a statewide black-flag protest against Modi during his scheduled visit on April 6.

"This summarises the political, intellectual and moral bankruptcy of Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has done more for Tamils and Tamil Nadu in a decade than what Congress did in 70 years," Pradhan said in a post on X.

Tamil Nadu is demanding that the Centre release more than Rs 2,500 crore that has been stopped due to the state's refusal to implement the PM SHRI scheme.

"Prime Minister Modi ji has made all-round and vigorous efforts to promote Tamil language, culture and icons, both at the national and global level, while Congress only indulged in lip service. TNCC president may also compare the quantum of central funds allocated to Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years of BJP with the funds allocated under UPA I and II," Pradhan said, referring to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governments between 2004 and 2014.

"People know how the Congress has betrayed and deceived Tamil Nadu on every front. Such fancy gimmicks and crocodile tears will do nothing to cut ice with people as well as arrest the shrinking political space of Congress," he added.