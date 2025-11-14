CHENNAI: Senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State L Murugan, state unit BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, on Friday hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) "historic and emphatic victory" in the Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the mandate reflected the people's unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the performance of the "double-engine government" at the Centre.

Union Minister L Murugan said the people of Bihar had delivered a "massive and historic" verdict in favour of the NDA. He said the electorate had "completely rejected the INDIA bloc, which has been functioning with divisive ideas and disruptive conduct." He also added that the Modi government's development initiatives over the past 11 years had earned the "wholehearted support" of the people.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran called the NDA's mandate "another shining jewel in the alliance's crown." He said the people once again rewarded the sincerity of the NDA's governance model, noting that the synergy between the Modi-led Centre and the Nitish Kumar-led state government had ensured visible development in Bihar. Nagenthran accused the Congress and its allies of habitually praising the Election Commission during victories and attacking it during defeats, saying this attitude exposed their "political bankruptcy."

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan said the results showed that the Congress had moved "far away from the people" and that dynastic politics had been firmly rejected. Addressing reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, she said the sweeping mandate reflected the people's "unshakeable trust" in the Prime Minister's vision for a developed India. She highlighted that women voted in large numbers for the NDA, underscoring the Modi government's focus on women's safety and empowerment.

She added that the Bihar verdict would echo in the forthcoming Assembly elections and expressed confidence that the NDA would register an "impressive victory" in Tamil Nadu as well.