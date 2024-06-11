"Extremely worrying," says Atishi on power outage in Delhi, seeks time from Union Power Minister, Power Grid Corporation chief

NEW DELHI: Amid the power outage in several areas of the national capital, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader called it "extremely worrying" and sought time from the Union Power Minister and the chairman of Power Grid Corporation of India.

Mentioning the reasons behind the power outage in Delhi, the minister said that this was due to a fire at a sub-station of PGCIL in Uttar Pradesh's Mandola, given the national capital receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station.

"There is a power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11 p.m. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected. The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas", said Atishi in a post on 'X'.

"But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated", she added.

Meanwhile, amid the scorching heat and rising temperatures, the national capital is also reeling under a water crisis.

Residents of Delhi continue to face severe water crises as long lines of people around water tankers are seen in many areas of the national capital.

Delhi government blamed the water crisis on the Haryana government "blocking" its share of water. Earlier today, while addressing the media, Atishi said that the AAP government will re-approach the Supreme Court to look into the matter.

Earlier last week, the top court allowed the State of Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it and directed the Haryana government to facilitate the flow of the surplus water from Hathnikund barrage to Wazirabad uninterruptedly to Delhi to mitigate the drinking water crisis in the national capital.

Amid the water shortage in the national capital, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to get immediate additional water. The Himachal government had agreed to give surplus water to Delhi.