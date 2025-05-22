Extension of special trains on Bengaluru-Danapur route announced; check details

CHENNAI: East Central Railway has announced the extension of special express train services with existing timings, stoppages, and coach composition.

Train No 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-Weekly Special (via Perambur. Katpadi, Jolarpettai) on Sunday and Monday will be extended to run from June 1 to June 29 (9 services).

Train No 03252 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur BI-Weekly Special (Jolarpettal, Katpadi, Perambur) on Tuesday and Wednesday will be extended to run from June 3 to July 1 (9 services).

Train No 03259 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Special (via Perambur, Katpadi, Jolarpettal) on Tuesday will be extended to run from June 3 to June 24 (4 services).

Train No 03260 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly Special (Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur) on Thursday will be extended to run from June 5 to June 26 (4 services), as per a Southern Railway release.