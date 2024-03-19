Explosive material found near B’luru school

BENGALURU: The police seized explosive material from a vacant land near a private school in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The development has raised concerns in view of the March 1 Bengaluru cafe blast which was carried out by using a low intensity improvised explosive device.

The police found gelatine sticks, detonators and other explosive substances. According to police, the substances were kept in a tractor parked at an empty site near the school.

After the tip off, the Bellandur police rushed to the spot and seized the explosive substances. Sources said the preliminary investigation suggested that the seized material were usually used in exploding boulders at construction sites and quarrying sites.

The police have taken up a suo motu case and are investigating the matter. Several schools in Bengaluru had received a series of bomb threats through email recently. Not taking any chances, the authorities have taken serious note of the incident and were probing the case.