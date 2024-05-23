Exclusive | 'Sorry, don't know what goes on inside my mind', says AIIMS-Rishikesh nursing officer accused of sexually harassing female doctor

CHENNAI: In the light of a sexual harassment incident involving a female doctor by a nursing officer at AIIMS-Rishikesh, DT Next has accessed chat messages of the accused to the victim.



The nursing officer allegedly sexually harassed the doctor inside an operation theatre at the premier health facility. Satish Kumar, now suspended, had also allegedly sent an obscene SMS to the doctor.



According to screenshots of chats read by DT Next, the accused nursing officer apologised to the woman for 'physically harassing her'. Texting her around midnight, he said, "I don't know what sexual urges awaken inside me... don't know what happens inside my mind."

He told her that 'he was the bad boy' but not to complain about it, for the sake of his parents.



Seeking her forgiveness, he added that he had a lot of respect at his village. He also told the victim that it was his last day at work anyway, due to his decision, and not 'because of her'.



He also attached a picture of a noose, asking her "Yaar maaf karde (please forgive me)."

Texts from the accused.





Meanwhile, AIIMS Rishikesh doctors and students have been agitating on Thursday against the nursing doctor accused of sexually harassing the female doctor. They have demanded his sacking. Sources told DT Next that he was released on bail after being arrested.



Additionally, a 26-second clip has surfaced today, where a police car can be seen driving through a crowded emergency ward to arrest Satish Kumar. In another video, a group of police officers can be seen surrounded by the protesting doctors as they take the accused into the police car.



While emergency services are still operational at AIIMS Rishikesh, doctors have been on strike since Tuesday, as per media reports.



