Excise policy case: SC to hear Kavitha's bail plea Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the bail plea by BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan is likely to hear the matter.

The apex court had on August 12 sought responses from the CBI and the ED on Kavitha's pleas challenging a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail in the two cases.

The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both the cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI and the ED have lodged separate cases pertaining to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail in connection with the corruption case.

Kavitha has denied all allegations.