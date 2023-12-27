"Exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict..." Jaishankar on discussions with Lavrov

MOSCOW: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive discussions with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on a wide range of global issues Indo-Pacific, Ukraine conflict as well as Gaza.

The two leaders also discussed progress in economic cooperation, connectivity efforts, military-technical cooperation and people-to-people exchange.

Jaishankar noted that ties between India and Russia reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, “A wide ranging and useful meeting with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia. As strategic partners, discussed the international situation and contemporary issues. Exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict, the Gaza situation , Afghanistan and Central Asia, BRICS, SCO, G20 and the UN. Noted the progress in our economic cooperation, energy trade, connectivity efforts, military-technical cooperation and people to people exchanges. Signed Protocol on Consultations for the period 2024-28. India-Russia relations reflect geopolitical realities, strategic convergence and mutual benefit.”

Jaishankar, who is in Russia for a five-day visit met Lavrov at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Reception House in Moscow. The two leaders warmly greeted each other as they met in Moscow. After the meeting, Jaishankar and Lavrov held a joint press conference.

Jaishankar appreciated the India-Russia trade, which is at an all-time high. He said that the negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between India and the Eurasian Economic Union will resume in January next year.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an economic union of five post-Soviet states located in Eurasia. The five member nations are; Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

He said that the relationship between New Delhi and Moscow remains very steady, and strong and is based on strategic convergence on geopolitical interests.

“We have had a very good session of talks and today, what really came out was India-Russia relationship remains very steady, very strong. They are based on strategic convergence on geopolitical interests and because they are mutually beneficial,” Jaishankar said.

He added, “We spent a lot of time discussing political cooperation, with regards to a lot of international issues including international organisations like BRICS of which Russia will be the President, SCO”.

Speaking on bilateral cooperation, Jaishankar appreciated the fact that the India-Russia trade is at an all-time high and crossed 50 billion USD last year.

“What is important is that this trade is more balanced, sustainable, and provides for more market access,” he added.Jaishankar further said that New Delhi is expecting a delegation from the Far East to participate in an important conference in India next month.”We discussed mutual investments, and the need to progress on a bilateral investment treaty. We spoke about Railways yesterday. We have agreed that the agreements between India and the Eurasian economic union for a Free Trade Agreement would be resumed in the second half of January this year,” he informed.

The EAM also announced that New Delhi is looking to expand its investments in oil and gas in which the two countries enjoy a very substantial relationship. Jaishankar said that amendments have been signed to take the Kudankulam nuclear power project forward. He added that the two leaders also spoke about connectivity from the North-South Transport Corridor.

He called Russia India’s “valued and time-tested” partner. He said India and Russia have benefited enormously from the relationship that the two nations share and added that the developments in various sectors, including trade, investment and military technical cooperation showcase a good sense of importance that New Delhi attaches to its ties with Moscow.

In response to a question about India-Russia ties, Jaishankar said, “For us, Russia is a very valued partner. It’s very time-tested partner. It’s a relationship from which both India and Russia have benefited enormously and my presence here today and the fact you know all the developments that I have pointed out including our growing trade, investments, our military technical cooperation, our connectivity projects. I think all of this will give you a good sense of the importance and the value that we attach to the relationship.”