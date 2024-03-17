Begin typing your search...

Ex-Uttarakhand MLA Dhan Singh Negi quits Congress

In his resignation letter, Dhan Singh Negi wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of the party for personal reasons."

ByIANSIANS|17 March 2024 11:01 AM GMT
Ex-Uttarakhand MLA Dhan Singh Negi quits Congress
X

 Dhan Singh Negi

DEHRADUN: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, exodus from the Congress in Uttarakhand continued when on Sunday former Tehri MLA Dhan Singh Negi resigned from the party.

Dhan Singh Negi has sent his resignation letter to state Congress chief Karan Mahara.

In his resignation letter, Dhan Singh Negi wrote, "I am resigning from the primary membership of the party for personal reasons."

Disappointed over not getting a ticket in the Assembly elections in 2022, he had quit the BJP and joined the Congress.

In the past seven days, Manish Khanduri, Laxmi Rana, Vijaypal Sajwan, Malchand and Anukriti Gosain have quit the Congress.

The Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand will be held on April 19 and counting of votes will take place on June 4.

NationalLok Sabha pollsCongressDhan Singh Negi quits CongressDhan Singh Negi
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X