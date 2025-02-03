Begin typing your search...

    Ex-serviceman killed; wife, cousin injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Kulgam

    The terrorists opened fired at Manzoor Ahmad Wagay, his wife and cousin in the Behibagh area of the district, they said.

    3 Feb 2025 10:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-03 17:01:05  )
    Ex-serviceman killed; wife, cousin injured in terrorist attack in J-Ks Kulgam
    Representative Image 

    SRINAGAR: An ex-serviceman was killed while two women, including his wife and cousin, sustained gunshot injuries in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

    All three were rushed to a hospital where Wagay succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.

    Jammu and Kasmirterrorist attckEx ServicemanKilled
