Every sacred tenet of Constitution being shredded into pieces by authoritarian regime: Kharge

NEW DELHI: In a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged on Sunday that a hateful agenda, immersed in religious fundamentalism, has sought to divide the society over the last 10 years and every sacred tenet of the Constitution is being "shredded into pieces by an authoritarian regime".

He claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) practises pseudo-nationalism by making disadvantaged youngsters carry the flag of "nationalism" and "religious supremacy", but does nothing to get them employment.

In his message to the nation on the 76th Republic Day, Kharge said it is high time that people preserved and protected the ideas and ideals of the Constitution -- justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

"We uphold the values espoused by our founders. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors," Kharge said.

He said it is also time to reflect upon how the country is witnessing constant attacks on the Constitution.

The ruling party has unleashed a continuous degradation of India's institutions, built carefully over decades, the Congress chief alleged.

"Political interference in autonomous institutions has become a norm. Exercising control over their independence is being seen as a virtue of power. Federalism is being trampled on a daily basis and the rights of Opposition-governed states are being curtailed," he further claimed.

"The functioning of Parliament has seen tremendous backsliding due to the tyrannical tendency of the ruling government," Kharge alleged.

The Congress leader also claimed that universities and self-governing institutions are witnessing constant intrusion.

A large part of the media has been converted as a propaganda tool for the ruling party, he said.

"Strangulating dissent by witch-hunting Opposition leaders has become the only policy of those in power. In the past decade, a vicious, hateful agenda immersed in religious fundamentalism has sought to divide our society," Kharge alleged.

He further claimed that minorities are being targeted and those who are secular are being tarnished with the paint of "Goebbelsian propaganda".

The weaker sections -- Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBC), the poor and minorities -- are being treated as second-class citizens, he said.

"Atrocities and unheard-of violence against them have become a regular occurrence. Manipur has been burning for 21 months, but there is no accountability at the topmost echelons of power," Kharge said.

He also said economic inequality has widened to frightening proportions.

"Crony billionaire friends are being handed over the country's precious resources. Any scandal that comes to fore is sought to be crushed by the hammer of labelling the whistleblowers as 'anti-national'," he said.

"The ruling party practises pseudo-nationalism, for they make our disadvantaged youth carry the flag of 'nationalism' and 'religious supremacy' but does nothing to get them employment," Kharge said.

He said the country is witnessing an era of economic turmoil, adding that taxes have guzzled every single paisa of the hard-earned money of the poor and middle class.

"The living standards of our populace have hardly increased because flawed economic policies have perished their savings. Those handful of elites who can afford a brighter future are leaving India's citizenship," Kharge said.

When the failures of the Union government are pointed out, it either indulges in whataboutery or in diversionary tactics, often invoking the past, but never the present, the Congress president said.

"There is an inherent tendency to impose 'One Nation, One Party' on 140 crore different people, who believe in 'Unity in Diversity'," he said.

"Every sacred tenet of the Constitution is being shredded into pieces by an authoritarian regime. Therefore, my dear fellow citizens, it is high time we preserve and protect the ideas and ideals of our Constitution -- justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," Kharge said.

"We uphold the values espoused by our founders. Be ready to make every sacrifice to protect the Constitution. This will be the true tribute to our ancestors. Once again, I wish you a very happy Republic Day. Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhaan," he said in his message to the people of the country.

"This year, we completed 75 years of adopting the conscience keeper and soul of the Indian Republic - the Constitution of India. We bow in reverence to Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Dr B R Ambedkar, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Sarojini Naidu and many others who tirelessly contributed to the shaping of our great republic," Kharge said.

"We venerate each and every member of the Constituent Assembly who with their wisdom and ingenuity created a remarkable document which represents the will of our diverse people," he added.

Kharge also paid tributes to every soldier of the armed forces, paramilitary forces and the security establishment who have made exemplary sacrifices in upholding the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

"We are also thankful to our scientists and teachers whose contributions to nation building are unparalleled and who have ensured that our nation is a knowledge and technical powerhouse today," he said.

"We are also indebted to our Annadata -- our hardworking farmers who have put food on our table. We express our gratitude to crores of daily wage workers, labourers, shramiks, gig workers, for they are the hands that are building India -- brick by brick," the Congress chief said.

Kharge also expressed gratitude to the artistes, writers and sports personalities who have contributed to protecting and building the vibrant cultural diversity of India.