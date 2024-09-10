Even opposition leaders play with snow in Kashmir without any fear: BJP targets Cong over Shinde's remarks

NEW DELHI: Taking potshots at the Congress over former home minister Sushil Shinde’s remarks, the BJP on Tuesday said the security of the country is “so strong” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that even the opposition leaders play with snow in Kashmir without any fear.

This came after Shinde, a senior Congress leader, at the launch of his memoir said that he was scared while visiting Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir during his ministerial stint.

Latching on to Shinde’s remark, senior BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal said in a post on X, “During the Congress rule, even the Home Minister of the country was afraid of going to Kashmir.”

“But now, under the leadership of PM Narendra Modiji, the security of the nation is so strong that even the opposition leaders play with snow in Kashmir, without any fear,” he added.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the former home minister has admitted that he was scared of visiting Jammu and Kashmir but the Congress and the National Conference want to take back the Union Territory back to days of terror.

“Today Rahul Gandhi was comfortably seen doing Bharat Jodo Yatra and snow fight in Kasmir. But NC and Congress want to take back J&K back to days of terror,” he said in a post on X.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said the abrogation of Article 370 has changed the lives of people in Kashmir, strengthened democracy at the grass roots and diminished the influence of “corrupt Abdullahs and Muftis".

“Things have changed dramatically since... Even ‘balak buddhi’ and his sister were seen indulging themselves in a game of snowball fight,” he said, adding, “Recently, third time fail Rahul Gandhi visited an ice cream parlour, late in the night. Lal Chowk and Dal Lake are among the most frequented places.”