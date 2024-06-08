"Even Jagan Mohan Reddy will face consequences": TDP's Pattabhi Ram

VIJAYAWADA: As the Telugu Desam Party and its allies the BJP and the Jana Sena are gearing up to form the government in Andhra Pradesh, TDP national spokesperson Pattabhi Ram said that YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy will "face consequences" adding that the people were frustrated with the previous government.

"People are angry with the past government and their leaders.They were frustrated with Jagan's regime. As soon as TDP registered a landslide victory, the frustrated people attacked YSRCP leaders' houses. We are committed to non-violence and appeal to the public not to attack them. We will pursue justice legally and fight against them," he told ANI on Saturday.

"We have good prisons and IPC sections. Whoever troubled the people will face the consequences. Even Jagan Mohan Reddy will face consequences in the future," the TDP leader said.

On the NDA government gearing for a third time at the Centre, the TDP leader said, "We expect portfolios in the central cabinet, but I don't have any specifics on the numbers."

He also condoled the demise of Ramoji Rao, the chairman of the Eenadu media group and founder of Ramoji Film City.

"We paid tributes to him. He showed us a path, and we are moving in the same direction. We hope he was happy after seeing the recent general election results. He was involved in many charitable works across the state," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP government led by Jagan Reddy tapped his phones and said that the erstwhile government also "destroyed the evidence."

"So there is clear-cut intelligence input that systematic destruction of evidence is happening by the erstwhile government. I am told that they have also asked for access to the core data of the Financial Management System implemented by ACP. ACP was asked to provide access. Now, it is a new government. I believe the request has been turned down. All of us know that our phone calls have been tapped. I've come out in public to clearly state that my phone was attacked by Pegasus. I have proof that it's been attacked twice. As recent as April it has been attacked by Pegasus," Lokesh said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in alliance with Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party contested the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections.

The alliance performed strongly, securing 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The TDP won 16 seats, BJP three and JanaSena Party two.

In the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, NDA registered a massive victory winning 164 out of the 175 seats in the Andhra Pradesh assembly with TDP winning 135 seats, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) 21, and the BJP winning 8 seats.

Chandrababu Naidu is poised to swear-in as the Chief Minister on June 12, with a state cabinet-sharing meeting likely to take place on June 10.