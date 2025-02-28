EU exploring new security, defence partnership with India

NEW DELHI: The European Union (EU) is exploring a security and defence pact with India in line with its similar partnerships with close allies Japan and South Korea.

The announcement, seen as significant, was made by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of her wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an address at a think-tank, she pitched for taking the EU-India strategic partnership to the next level to effectively deal with various geopolitical headwinds.

Security should be a core part of our new strategic partnership with India, Von der Leyen said.

"This is why I can announce that we are exploring a future Security and Defence Partnership with India in the mould of the partnerships we have with Japan and South Korea," she said.

"This will help us step up our work to counter common threats whether on cross-border terrorism, maritime security threats, cyber-attacks or the new phenomenon we see: attacks on our critical infrastructure," she said.

The European Commission president said there is a lot that both India and the EU can build on.

"For instance, the recent collaboration on maritime security. And I am delighted at India's interest in joining defence industrial projects under the EU's Permanent Structured Cooperation," she said.

Von der Leyen said India is working hard to diversify its military supply and to access new capabilities and that both sides can help each other to deliver on "our security objectives".

"For instance, we can join forces where we have technology and expertise, such as on cyber security, space and drones. This is not only about stability in our respective regions," she said.

"But it is also a key part in strengthening our economic security and ultimately our prosperity. And this is why security should be a core part of our new strategic partnership with India.

In a related development, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held talks with the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius.

They comprehensively discussed the India-EU bilateral defence and security cooperation with focus on maritime engagement and information sharing in the Indo-Pacific, the defence ministry said.

It said Seth and Kubilius explored ways and means to enhance defence industrial cooperation, particularly the participation of European defence companies in joint projects and co-production opportunities in India.

They considered the modalities of Indian participation in the European Union's Permanent Structured Cooperation and other European developmental projects, it said in a statement.

Kubilius is visiting India as a part of Von der Leyen's delegation.